Abu Dhabi Police warns on dangers of ‘cyber begging’

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued warnings through social media on the dangers of begging in the United Arab Emirates, specifically mentioning electronic begging or “cyber begging” which can be used by some fraudulent people who claim to be beggars.

The authorities have mentioned that begging has become a phenomenon that threatens the safety and security of the community by endangering properties and funds. Abu Dhabi Police pointed out that the innovative approach of cyber begging has become a platform for fraudulent acts and warns the public to avoid it.

In the UAE, there are many ways to help those who are in need. One good example is by donating through charity. Charities are regulated in the UAE, thus, you will know that your goodwill is in safe hands and will reach the right people.

