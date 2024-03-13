Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warns on dangers of ‘cyber begging’

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued warnings through social media on the dangers of begging in the United Arab Emirates, specifically mentioning electronic begging or “cyber begging” which can be used by some fraudulent people who claim to be beggars.

The authorities have mentioned that begging has become a phenomenon that threatens the safety and security of the community by endangering properties and funds. Abu Dhabi Police pointed out that the innovative approach of cyber begging has become a platform for fraudulent acts and warns the public to avoid it.

In the UAE, there are many ways to help those who are in need. One good example is by donating through charity. Charities are regulated in the UAE, thus, you will know that your goodwill is in safe hands and will reach the right people.

If you want to know more, check out this link.

 

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 527857525

Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE sorcery items nabbed

Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 74

DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

8 hours ago
population crowd

COVID-19 reduced global life expectancy, study finds

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button