Join Rockwell’s Dubai Iftar event and unlock investment opportunities

Join Rockwell for an exciting Iftar event in Dubai where you can explore international investment opportunities. On March 16th, overseas Filipinos in Dubai can learn from Mr. Lyndon Magsino, a respected former advisor to banks in the Middle East.

Rockwell, known for excellence in real estate, now offers investment opportunities beyond Metro Manila. Discover prime real estate in Cebu, Bacolod, and Pampanga, promising the distinctive Rockwell lifestyle.

With properties in over 12 cities and 28 communities, Rockwell prioritizes safety and convenience. During Typhoon Milenyo, Rockwell Center remained lit, showcasing its commitment to client satisfaction.

Mr. Magsino, author of “PISO Master,” will share insights on maximizing earnings abroad and financial literacy. Whether experienced or new to investing, this event promises to empower your financial decisions.

Attendance is free but registration is required. Reserve your seat now and join us for an evening of opportunity in Dubai. Click here to register.

Date: March 16, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: 2nd floor, Radisson Blu Hotel, Diera Creek, Dubai