Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Join Rockwell’s Dubai Iftar event and unlock investment opportunities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Join Rockwell for an exciting Iftar event in Dubai where you can explore international investment opportunities. On March 16th, overseas Filipinos in Dubai can learn from Mr. Lyndon Magsino, a respected former advisor to banks in the Middle East.

Rockwell, known for excellence in real estate, now offers investment opportunities beyond Metro Manila. Discover prime real estate in Cebu, Bacolod, and Pampanga, promising the distinctive Rockwell lifestyle.

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 12 at 12.35.04 PM 2

With properties in over 12 cities and 28 communities, Rockwell prioritizes safety and convenience. During Typhoon Milenyo, Rockwell Center remained lit, showcasing its commitment to client satisfaction.

Mr. Magsino, author of “PISO Master,” will share insights on maximizing earnings abroad and financial literacy. Whether experienced or new to investing, this event promises to empower your financial decisions.

Attendance is free but registration is required. Reserve your seat now and join us for an evening of opportunity in Dubai. Click here to register.

Date: March 16, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location: 2nd floor, Radisson Blu Hotel, Diera Creek, Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 73

Philippine Airlines offers free baggage allowance for DXB-PH flights this Ramadan

12 mins ago
khalid in dubai with logo

Khalid stuns fans at first-ever Dubai concert

13 mins ago
Katie WEB 72

DMW deploys more Filipino seasonal farm workers to South Korea

1 hour ago
TFT News NASA Astronaut

NASA opens rare job posting for aspiring astronauts

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button