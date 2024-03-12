DMW deploys more Filipino seasonal farm workers to South Korea

The Department of Migrant Workers has deployed the latest batch of Filipino seasonal farm workers bound for South Korea on March 9, 2024 under the Seasonal Work Program between the Philippines and South Korea (SWP-KOREA).

The DMW Regional Office 7 has assisted on the deployment of 30 residents from San Francisco, Camotes Island in Cebu Province with the help of the Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau (PEGPB).

Last February 29, 2024, there were also 39 Filipinos from Pampanga who were deployed to South Korea under the same program.

Just like the previous batches, this group of SWP-OFWs went through the mandatory Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) which is intended to educate them on their rights and duties as OFWs, as well as the services and benefits they can avail from the government.

According to the DMW, there will be more SWP-OFW constituents to be deployed in the coming weeks. As per this writing, a total of 165 have been deployed so far. These overseas workers have also become members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s (OWWA) Welfare Fund. So far, this is the latest batch that the DMW has assisted through the Interim Pipeline Processing Procedure (IPPP) covering seasonal farm and agricultural workers assigned to South Korea.