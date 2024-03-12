Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW deploys more Filipino seasonal farm workers to South Korea

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal1 hour ago

30 residents from Cebu Province who were deployed as overseas Filipino workers bound for South Korea.

The Department of Migrant Workers has deployed the latest batch of Filipino seasonal farm workers bound for South Korea on March 9, 2024 under the Seasonal Work Program between the Philippines and South Korea (SWP-KOREA).

The DMW Regional Office 7 has assisted on the deployment of 30 residents from San Francisco, Camotes Island in Cebu Province with the help of the Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau (PEGPB).

Last February 29, 2024, there were also 39 Filipinos from Pampanga who were deployed to South Korea under the same program.

Just like the previous batches, this group of SWP-OFWs went through the mandatory Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) which is intended to educate them on their rights and duties as OFWs, as well as the services and benefits they can avail from the government.
According to the DMW, there will be more SWP-OFW constituents to be deployed in the coming weeks. As per this writing, a total of 165 have been deployed so far. These overseas workers have also become members of the  Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s (OWWA) Welfare Fund. So far, this is the latest batch that the DMW has assisted through the Interim Pipeline Processing Procedure (IPPP) covering seasonal farm and agricultural workers assigned to South Korea.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

