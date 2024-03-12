A smartphone that offers AI powered-camera? That’s vivo v30!

I just found the right phone with a good camera that fits the budget. If you haven’t checked out vivo V30 then you might be missing out on this gem. The best thing about the camera of this phone? It has integrated AI in its features.

vivo, a global leading technology company, introduces the new V30, a phone that is trendy and innovative in a way that users would enjoy. The vivo v30 is the latest top-notch addition to the stylish V series.

When I heard of it, I immediately checked it out. And here’s what I found out:

The camera uses AI powered-technology.

I have never heard of the Aura Light before not until I put my hands on the V30. The camera automatically enabled this feature and offered AI-powered intelligent recommendations. The Aura Light gives off a light-emitting area that is 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash which makes the photo look more vivid and preserves the delicate texture of the subject’s skin.

The camera also has a distance-sensitive lighting that automatically adjusts the brightness of the Aura Light according to the subject’s distance. So, no matter how far or close you are shooting with this phone’s camera with, you don’t have to worry because you’ll still be getting a high-quality photo, nonetheless.

Plus, the smart color temperature adjustment features automatically did justice to my photos by automatically integrating the right colors to be used. I’ve also heard that this feature helps prevent too much blur that is caused by a lot of factors.

The vivo v30 camera has 50 MP and 92 degrees field of view.

Additionally, this phone can also reach 50 mega pixels. It also has an ultra-wide-angle camera that I can use when travelling to different places and when taking photos of myself in landmarks and tourist spots.

It has a very slim design and a 3d curve fit – very aesthetic!

The vivo v30 might be vivo’s slimmest phone yet. It’s 3D curve design also adds to its seamless look. It’s very convenient to bring on any occasion – may it be outdoors or indoors. To add to that, it has a long battery life. Proves how sustainable it is even with its aesthetic design.

The vivo v30 also comes in three designs: the Aqua Blue, Lush Green, and Noble Black.

Just like in movies, I don’t want to spoil it and take the fun away from you. Now it’s time to discover the vivo v30 yourself and experience its elegance.

Long story short, vivo v30 is the phone you should buy if you’re looking for a phone with innovative features for the starting price of AED1699.

No wonder it’s called the Portrait Master Phone.

But wait… there’s more! vivo also offers benefits for those who will order from the United Arab Emirates from March 14 to March 20, 2024.

If you’re from the UAE and you will pre-order within the said dates, you will be getting free earbuds, 3 months screen replacement guarantee, free leather wallet and passport holder. You will also be getting 18 months joint warranty, this also goes for South Asia and other Arab countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

What are you waiting for? Pre-order now!