PTC hosts World Engineering Day 2024 celebrations in Qatar

The Philippine Technological Council – Middle East and North Africa (PTC-MENA) commemorated World Engineering Day with a two-day Technical Conference at the Rotana City Center Hotel in Doha, Qatar. The event, held on March 8-9, 2024, brought together engineers from various disciplines to discuss “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World.”

World Engineering Day, designated by UNESCO as March 4th, was celebrated in Qatar by PTC-MENA, aiming to advance sustainable development through engineering excellence. The conference saw the participation of 192 Filipino engineers from Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Singapore, and the USA.

The event commenced with a courtesy visit to Qatar’s Philippine Embassy and Government offices on March 7, followed by a Bowling Tournament at the Qatar Bowling Center. The official opening ceremony featured keynote messages from distinguished guests including Engr. Federico Monsada, President of the Philippine Technological Council, and Her Excellency Ambassador Lillibeth V. Pono of the Philippine Qatar Embassy.

Discussions revolved around this year’s theme, “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World,” led by notable figures such as Engr. Marlene Kanga, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WAFEO), and Dr. Florigo Varona, Chairman of WED Philippines 2024. The panel dialogue, moderated by Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana and Engr. Mark Anthony P. Abendan, featured experts like Engr. Mario Oligo, Engr. Eric Rojas, and Engr. Nova Domingo, covering topics ranging from sustainable construction strategies to seismic resilience in public buildings.

Technical presentations spanned diverse areas of engineering, divided into two tracks. TRACK A focused on construction project management, sustainable aviation, and energy development, while TRACK B explored innovative technologies in geodetic engineering, airport solutions, and sustainable welding practices.

The conferment of new APEC and ASEAN Engineers highlighted the evening of the first day, followed by a Fellowship Night, underscoring the camaraderie and professional growth fostered by the event.

Acknowledging the crucial role of Filipino engineering organizations in MENA, PTC-MENA expressed gratitude to partners which includes the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Qatar Chapter (PICE), Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – SQC (IIEE), Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Qatar Chapter (IECEP), Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers Qatar Chapter (PIChE), Geodetic Engineers of the Philippines Qatar Chapter (GEP), Philippine Society of Medical Engineers Qatar Chapter (PSME), Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers-MENA (PSSE), and Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines – EMEA (SAEP).