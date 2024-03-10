Ramadan in UAE to begin on March 11

The UAE has officially announced that the first day of Ramadan this year will begin tomorrow, March 11, 2024.

This announcement follows the sighting of the crescent moon by the country’s moon-sighting committee on Sunday evening, March 10, marking the start of the month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, commences upon the first sighting of the new crescent moon and lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent.

For the first time in 24 years, Ramadan coincides with the winter season in the country. Over the weekend, residents experienced chilly temperatures due to heavy rainfall throughout the UAE.

In recent years, the Holy Month has consistently fallen during the summertime, posing challenges for those fasting and increasing their need to consume more water.

However, with Ramadan observed during the winter in the country this year, the fasting duration will be reduced as winter days are shorter.

Working hours during Ramadan

On Monday, March 4, the UAE government has announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees in the UAE.

Authorities emphasized the importance of adhering to flexible work regulations approved by ministries and federal agencies, as they accommodate the spiritual and cultural significance of Ramadan while ensuring the smooth operation of transactions and businesses.

