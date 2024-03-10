Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Philippine Professional Organization UAE officers for 2024 take oath

Courtesy: Elmer Ocampo Casao

The Philippine Professional Organization in UAE (PPO-UAE) held its induction and oath-taking for the new executive committee tasked with fulfilling their roles in the year 2024. The ceremony took place on March 9, 2024, at Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi.

HE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, graced the event as the guest of honor, speaker, and inducting officer.

Courtesy: Elmer Ocampo Casao

Here’s the complete list of the new batch of PPO-UAE officers:

Chairman: Engr. Elmer O. Casao, Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Abu Dhabi Chapter (IIEE – Abu Dhabi)
Vice-Chair 1: Engr. Rafael Lontoc – Institute of Electronics and Communications Engineers of the Philippines – United Arab Emirates (IECEP-UAE)
Vice-Chair 2: National Organization of Professional Teachers Inc. – Filipino International Teachers’ Society (NOPTI-FITS)
Secretary: Dr. Daisy Taduran – Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists – UAE (IPAO-UAE)
Asst. Secretary: Mr. Ronald S. Gamiao – Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates
Courtesy: Elmer Ocampo Casao
Treasurer: Engr. Jeffrey Mamangun – Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE (PICE-UAE)
Asst. Treasurer: Mr. Red Cloud D . Capuyan – Philippine Nurses Association – UAE (PNA-UAE)
Auditor: Ms. Breazhalin Marie Rosario- Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants-Abu Dhabi (PICPA-AUH)
Asst. Auditor: Mr. Randy Lawrence Ayson – Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants-Dubai (PICPA-DXB)
Membership Officer: Engr. Dee Jay Francisco – Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – UAE (PSME-UAE)
Asst. Membership Officer: Engr. Jaime Reyes – Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – Abu Dhabi (PSME-AUH)
Courtesy: Elmer Ocampo Casao

