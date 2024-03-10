First day of Ramadan in Australia to begin on March 12

Australia has officially declared that the first day of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for Muslims residing in the country.

In an advisory, the Australian Fatwa Council said that the announcement resulted from extensive consultations with the Imams from the Australian Fatwa Council, the Grand Mufti of Australia, and Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

“In Sydney, the sun will set on Sunday, 10th of March at 7.19pm (AEST), while the moon for the Month of Sha’aban will set at 7.23pm on the same night. In Perth, the sun will set on Sunday, 10th of March at 6.40pm (AWST), while the moon for the Month of Sha’aban will set at 6.46pm on the same night, which is not sufficient to sight the new moon of the month of Ramadan,” the announcement read.

“On Monday, 11th of March, in Sydney, the sun will set at 7.18pm (AEST), while the moon will appear on the same day after sunset for 36 minutes until 7.54pm, where it will disappear thereafter from the horizon. In Perth, the sun will set on Monday at 6.38pm (AWST) and the moon will appear on the same day after sunset for 41 minutes until 7.19pm, where it will disappear thereafter from the horizon. This allows sufficient time to sight the new moon of the Month of Ramadan 1445H,” it added.

The Commencement of The Holy Month of Ramadan 1445H – 2024 The Holy Month of Ramadan for this year 𝟏𝟒𝟒𝟓𝐇- 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 will commence on 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟐𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 RAMADAN MUBARAK 🌐 https://t.co/uKD4z9FMSF pic.twitter.com/f1xJ662Csj — Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) March 6, 2024

Australia frequently becomes the first country to announce the beginning of Ramadan due to its geographical position and the lunar visibility pattern over its territory.

Situated in the eastern hemisphere and leading in time zones compared to other countries, it often marks the beginning of Islamic lunar months earlier than western hemisphere countries.

According to the announcement, the Grand Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council determine the start of Ramadan based on the calculated birth of the moon before sunset, the duration of the moonset after sunset and the possibility of sighting the moon.

“This is a method that many prominent and reputable global scholars, councils, and Muslim countries have adopted,” it said.