Ex-Pres Duterte named as administrator of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ properties

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been named as the caretaker of the properties of Apollo Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Duterte is a close ally of the embattled religious leader who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Quiboloy is also on the list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been appointed as the administrator for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ,” SMNI said on Twitter.

JUST IN: Former President Rodrigo Duterte is appointed as new administrator for KOJC properties. pic.twitter.com/ng2fi3XR8o — SMNI News (@smninews) March 8, 2024

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality has cited Quiboloy in contempt.

A court in the United States already ordered the unsealing of Quiboloy’s documents. The Department of Justice has also ordered the filing of charges against Quiboloy.