Beggar caught with AED60K in Dubai

How does it feel to know that beggars could be wealthier than you?

With Holy Ramadan being the month of giving, the police expect criminals to use the spirit of generosity as an opportunity to earn.

The Dubai Police has arrested an Asian woman beggar with AED 60,000 in her possession as a part of its intensified anti-begging campaign, which will continue throughout Ramadan.

According to Colonel Saeed Al Qemzi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department, there were 1,700 beggars caught and punished from 2020 to 2023, out of which are 238 males and 487 females. Many of these individuals and groups were caught with large sums of money in possession.

Begging is considered illegal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a fine of not less than AED 5,000 and jail time.

The UAE government asks residents and tourists to report beggars through the following contact numbers: