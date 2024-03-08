Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Angel Gutierrez crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai – Charity

Angel Gutierrez was crowned the Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai – Charity as part of the Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai pageant.

Gutierrez received the prestigious title on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. As Mutya ng Pilipinas – Charity, Gutierrez will stand as the ambassador of the Mutya ng Pilipinas’ charity programs in the Philippines.

Gutierrez said: “Being appointed with the title feels like an immense blessing. I am truly grateful to have this opportunity. It’s not just a title but a responsibility and a platform to make a positive impact.”

“Being crowned as the new Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai Charity 2023 is an honor and a tremendous privilege. It signifies a responsibility and an opportunity to make a significant impact in advocating for causes close to my heart. I am truly grateful for this title and the chance to contribute positively to the community,” she added.

The 19-year-old beauty queen, who represented Batangas at the famous Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai pageant, shared her challenges in her very first beauty competition. “Just two weeks before the pageant, I said yes, feeling a bit intimidated because I had zero experience in pageants or simply being in front of the spotlight,” she said.

However, joining the pageant pushed her out of her comfort zone, allowing her to realize what she was capable of. “Joining Mutya ng Pilipinas was a leap out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It was nerve-wracking, but I gave my best to practice.”

“This journey has allowed me to discover areas of myself I didn’t know existed, my capabilities, and understand what I am truly passionate about,” she added.

Meanwhile, the winners of Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai 2024 are Elizah Mendoza (Dubai) and Angelu Adan (Abu Dhabi), who will compete in the Mutya ng Pilipinas Nationals 2024 nationals.

