UAE bracing for rain and thunderstorm this weekend

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is bracing for stormy weather following a forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued on Thursday.

According to NCM, the country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with an upper air low-pressure system accompanied by a humid air mass and a westerly stream with different amounts of clouds from the southwest and west.

The detailed report mentioned that from Thursday evening, clouds will gradually increase leading to rain and thunderstorms from the west and south, extending to scattered areas of the country on Friday.

The intensity of the rainfall will differ with expected hail in some areas. The stormy conditions will peak on Saturday.

Cloud cover and showers will gradually diminish beginning Sunday evening, with the weather turning partly overcast to sometimes cloudy.

The NCM also stated that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to strong, and sometimes strong, especially with clouds. They could be dusty and lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

