Consumers assured just prices of goods during Ramadan 2024

As Ramadan approaches, the country sees an increase in the availability of goods, especially essential items. The Ministry of Economy (MoE) plans to ensure that consumers can easily access these goods without unjustified price hikes during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ministry’s plan was announced at a media briefing held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

The plan includes collaborating with partners to enforce the country’s consumer protection laws and regulations and educate consumers about the UAE’s legislative framework for consumer protection, especially the pricing policies for essential goods.

According to MoE’s Assistant Under-Secretary for the Monitoring and Follow Up Sector, Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi, the country is consistently working with relevant government bodies at the federal local levels to protect consumer rights.

Al Shamsi said: “The Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry organized over 26 meetings with suppliers of essential goods in the country in 2023. These goods include cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread, and wheat.”

All these meetings ensure the adequate availability of products to meet consumer needs during Ramadan 2024,” he added.

For consumers who may experience an unusual increase in the prices of products, they may file a complaint to Consumer Rights using this link.