2 Filipino seafarers killed in Houthi attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed the tragic deaths of two Filipino seafarers in the recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement released today, the DMW expressed profound sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased seafarers. To respect their privacy, the department refrained from disclosing their names.

Additionally, the DMW reported that two other Filipino crew members sustained severe injuries during the attack and urged for prayers for their swift recovery.

Under the direction of the President, the DMW is offering full support and assistance to the families of the affected seafarers. The department is in contact with the ship’s manning agency and owner to assess the condition of the remaining crew, especially the Filipino members, who have reportedly been taken to a safe port.

Furthermore, the DMW reiterated its appeal to shipowners operating in the volatile Red Sea-Gulf of Aden area to adhere strictly to the expanded designation of “high-risk areas” and to implement appropriate risk mitigation measures, such as rerouting vessels and deploying armed security personnel onboard.

The DMW also called for continued diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions and addressing the root causes of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.