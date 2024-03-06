UNITY is key to a sustainable future for Filipino architects and engineers, expert says

Architect Paul Peter Son Rigor of Arcadis says that the key to a sustainable future is UNITY – which sums up 5 values that he has been practicing in his professional career as an architect.

These 5 values are: Understanding the principles, Networking and collaboration, Integrating cutting-edge technology, Taking the lead in green initiatives, and Yielding to sustainable practices.

He shared this during The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit 2024 where a Filipino lineup of experts tackled “How Filipinos in the Middle East Can Contribute to Chart a Sustainable Future for Architecture and Engineering with Cutting-Edge Solutions.”

The fireside chat was led by Architect Paul Peter Son R. Rigor, the Lead Architect at Arcadis, Engineer Sheryl Dela Peña, the Senior Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Administrator at Distance Studio Consultants and President of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE, as well as Irene Corpuz, a Cyber Policy Expert at Dubai Electronic Security Center, and moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

Architect Rigor of Arcadis said that to understand the principles of sustainability as an architect, one must be aware of the ecosystem and the environment. He also said that networking and collaboration is important. One good example, according to him, is the TFT Watchlist Summit.

“On this platform, we can share our adventures, expertise, and knowledge that would lead really fuel us — our skills, design solution approaches,” he said.

Architect Rigor said that networking and collaboration is important for architects and engineers to achieve sustainability goals.

The third value Architect Rigor shared was “integrating cutting-edge technology” which he emphasizes as the paramount of the five values since most Architects and Engineers nowadays are currently doing their practice using technology since it helps with efficiency.

AI is one of the cutting-edge technology that some architects have taken advantage of.

“Before, I could remember, we don’t have references to get inspiration. Nowadays, it’s very easy. Just a simple word, in a second, you can see the thought that you have in your mind,” he said.

The rest of the values he shared was to take lead in green initiatives which does not just focus on the built environment but also the natural environment, and yielding into sustainable practice.

“We are sustaining the future not only for the present – we are not just providing the needs of the present – but we are also making the future ready,” Architect Rigor added.

Meanwhile, Engineer Sheryl Dela Peña of Distance Studio Consultants and the President of PICE, shared that Filipinos ‘being easy learners’ can be used as a leverage by Filipino engineers and architects to drive innovation.

She mentioned that Filipinos are quick to adapt and can learn things easily.

“The innovations would start if the Filipinos are given the chance, opportunity and the support for the innovations to become realistic,” she said.

In terms of enhancing one’s career and how Filipino professionals can leverage sustainability as a trend in the industry, Irene Corpuz, a Cyber Policy expert, shared a few advices:

“Keep yourself updated, keep learning, don’t be left behind. There’s always a room for learning. We cannot say anymore that learning is expensive. There are a lot of YouTube channels, LinkedIn is there, Udemy is there. So, invest in learning,” she said.

Dr. Karen Remo added that the smartest person in a room is the one that asks the question.

“The person who asks the question will learn more and before you can even ask the question – it means that you have an idea already of what you’re gonna ask.”

She also brought up a point made by a panelist from a previous talk saying “at least if you have 60 to 70 percent, you have a baseline already, and then you can carry on and you can start the conversation.”

“I liked that point. Get a job that will pay you to learn,” she added.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured notable individuals from the engineering and architecture industry and UAE government officials held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.