The Heart of Fil-Am: Gift-giving mission to distressed Overseas Filipino Workers

The Filipino American Association Bahrain held a gift-giving mission to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are currently sheltered at the Embassy’s Migrant Workers and Other Overseas Filipinos Resource Center (MWOFRC) on February 16, 2024.

Fourteen (14) overseas workers including 3 kids who are waiting for their repatriation received individual gifts containing personal and essential items from the group.

Fil-Am Bahrain president, Orlando Fontanilla Jr. said “Spreading joy and compassion, through this work, Fil-Am Bahrain has clearly defined the significance of charitable work and civic participation. It has provided outreach and support to the Filipino community where these resources are greatly needed towards the goal of ensuring and helping the needless kababayans.

The event, he described, “A heart-warming celebration of solidarity and support for overseas workers, Fil-Am extends a helping hand and brings smiles to the faces of our beloved fellow Filipinos.”

Meanwhile, Celia V. Cabadonga, Migrant Workers Office Officer-In-Charge acknowledged with appreciation the group’s kind gesture of donating valuable goods and items.

Fil-Am Bahrain founded in 2002, is a voluntary, non-profit organization celebrating cultural diversity, empowering Filipino Americans towards civic engagement and individual responsibilities.

Members were exclusively military personnel and their dependents working at the US Naval Base until membership was opened to Filipino nationals.

Twenty-two years of its existence as an organization, Fil Am Bahrain has a long list of achievements. It has created a strong charity program to fellow Filipinos and has been regularly coordinating with the Philippine Embassy Manama.