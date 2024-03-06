Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipinos ‘illegally staying’ in Egypt given until March 15 to fix status

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

The Philippine Embassy in Cairo has announced that Filipinos illegally staying in Egypt only have until March 15 to legalize their status.

In a statement, the Embassy said the Egyptian government extended the deadline from December 15, 2023, to March 15, 2024, as indicated in Decree No. 3326/2023 issued by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in August 2023.

“The Philippine Embassy in Cairo notes that as per this Decree, foreigners seeking tourist and non-tourist residence permits must provide evidence of payment of all relevant fees, e.g., residency fees, late fines, residence card issuance, etc., in US dollars or equivalent foreign currencies,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy also said that all Filipinos need to obtain work permits and licenses from the Ministry of Manpower and its affiliated offices.

The Embassy added that no work visas are being issued in Egypt for household work.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 8

Facebook, Instagram are DOWN! Users report downtime

14 hours ago
Cami Template 7

Filipino artist-run collective Halo-Halo Experiment partners with Sound Lab by Raw Music Store in celebrating International Women’s Day this Saturday, March 9th

15 hours ago
Katie WEB 60

UAE Embassy in Manila joins Noor Dubai Foundation in Free Cataract Surgical Caravan, restoring vision for thousands

16 hours ago
Cami Template 6

Arthaland’s Pre-Ramadan Iftar: Live in a net-zero world, invest in a greener future

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button