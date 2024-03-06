Filipinos ‘illegally staying’ in Egypt given until March 15 to fix status

The Philippine Embassy in Cairo has announced that Filipinos illegally staying in Egypt only have until March 15 to legalize their status.

In a statement, the Embassy said the Egyptian government extended the deadline from December 15, 2023, to March 15, 2024, as indicated in Decree No. 3326/2023 issued by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in August 2023.

“The Philippine Embassy in Cairo notes that as per this Decree, foreigners seeking tourist and non-tourist residence permits must provide evidence of payment of all relevant fees, e.g., residency fees, late fines, residence card issuance, etc., in US dollars or equivalent foreign currencies,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy also said that all Filipinos need to obtain work permits and licenses from the Ministry of Manpower and its affiliated offices.

The Embassy added that no work visas are being issued in Egypt for household work.