DMW to take charge of processing End-of-Service benefits for Middle East OFWs – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory that the Department of Migrant Workers is now the assigned organization handling all new End-of-Service Benefits (ESB) applications, claims, and remittances for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East.

Additionally, DFA urges OFWs in the Middle East who just ended their employment or to the next-of-kin of deceased OFWs to submit their ESB claims to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) at the Philippine Embassy or Consulate or the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Manila.

Those who have already submitted ESB applications, and ESB benefits that are already remitted through DFA or the Philippine Embassy or Consulate before February 04, 2024, will still be processed by the DFA.

Meanwhile, the ones already submitted to the MWO and DMW will be processed by any the MWO and DMW.

For employers of OFWs in the Middle East:

Direct any new ESB remittances for your Filipino employees to the designated bank or bank account of the MWO at your nearest Philippine Foreign Service Post.

For OFWs and beneficiaries:

Visit the MWO at the nearest Philippine Foreign Service Post for more information and assistance with ESB claims.

The transfer of ESB functions to the DMW is part of the DFA’s compliance with the Department of Migrant Workers Act of 2021 (Republic Act No. 11641).