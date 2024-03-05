UAE Embassy in Manila joins Noor Dubai Foundation in Free Cataract Surgical Caravan, restoring vision for thousands

Members of the UAE Embassy in Manila actively conducted a “Free Cataract Surgical Caravan” organized by the Noor Dubai Foundation, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Eye Hear Foundation and the Department of Health (Philippines).

The caravan took place in November 2023 in Catarman, Northern Samar, and in February 2024 in Borongan City, Eastern Samar.



During these events, eye healthcare services were provided to over 1,969 individuals suffering from visual disabilities, particularly cataracts.

A total of 586 cataract surgeries were performed, along with the distribution of 454 spectacles and essential medicines to those in need.