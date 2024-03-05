Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos among most influential leaders in Southeast Asia, says Australian think tank

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: PCO/Facebook

Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based independent think tank, named President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as “one of the most interesting, influential and closely watched leaders” in Southeast Asia.

Dr. Michael Fullilove, Executive Director of the Lowy Institute, said on Monday that Marcos’ address in the Australian Parliament last week highlighted his crucial role as a regional leader in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In an official release from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Dr. Fullilove commended the President for the developments he has implemented in the country since he assumed office.

“In the period since his election in 2022, President Marcos has emerged as one of the most interesting, influential, closely watched leaders in Southeast Asia,” Dr. Fullilove said at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

“If there’s anyone who thinks individuals don’t matter in politics, I’d invite them to look at the changes in the Philippines in the past 18 months, in particular the way that Manila has become so much more determined to defend its sovereignty,” he added.

Marcos was invited for a speaking engagement at the Lowy Institute, during which he was praised for his strong stand on the disputes about the West Philippine Sea.

“We shall never surrender even a square inch of our territory and our maritime jurisdiction,” Marcos said, adding that the Philippine government is upgrading its capabilities to defend its sovereignty.

“We are on the frontline of international efforts to preserve, defend, and uphold the rules-based international order — the same platform from which the postwar Asian economic miracles took off, and upon which the continued prosperity of countries like Australia relies,” he added.

“We, in the Indo-Pacific, cannot ignore the existential impact of great power rivalries upon the survival of our peoples and our communities.”

Marcos recently travelled to Australia to participate in the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

Read: PBBM arrives in Melbourne for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IBA ANG GALING NG PINOY! Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East, recognized as among the most sought-after professionals in the region

19 mins ago
Cami Template

Dubai Municipality encourages book lovers to read at their beach library

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 58

Benny Blanco ‘reverses opinion’ on Jollibee following backlash

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE

Taylor Sheesh spotted in Cebu Pacific’s 5J 1989

16 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button