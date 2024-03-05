IBA ANG GALING NG PINOY! Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East, recognized as among the most sought-after professionals in the region

Filipino engineers and architects have made an indelible mark on the Middle East’s engineering and architecture industry, earning recognition as among the highest-paid and most sought-after overseas Filipino workers. The fact that their innovative designs and solutions are what built the tallest, biggest, and most recognized worldwide projects underscores their significant impact on the region’s development.

The Middle East, home to an estimated 3.5 million Filipinos since the 1970s, has been a haven for Filipino professionals, who have played integral roles in design, landscape, and construction.

His Excellency Ambassador Ver attested to this, stating: “The first wave of Filipinos that came to the UAE in the ’70s helped lay the foundations of this young nation, and the long tradition of Filipino engineers and architects who literally shaped the skylines of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities in the region, is continued to this day by the current crop of professionals thriving in these cosmopolitan hubs.”

World-class professionals

Consul General Marford Angeles considers the first wave of Filipino architects and engineers who worked in the region as the backbone of how we were made known in this part of the world.

“In a way, they planted the seeds of our people’s reputation in this country, and Filipinos came to be known as dependable, trustworthy, skillful, and truly a valuable part of any organization or company they belong to. This was further bolstered by the succeeding waves of Filipinos who arrived in the UAE in the decades that followed,” stated Consul General Angeles.

Officer-In-Charge Vice Consul Aleah Gica considers all Filipino architects and engineers in the region as the perfect ambassadors of our country for their contributions.

“As our nation’s modern-day heroes, you play a significant role in shaping a positive image of Filipinos abroad, showcasing the world-class skills and capabilities that our professionals possess,” said Vice Consul Gica.

The secret to being the most sought-after professionals

Highly sought-after for their capabilities, hard work, reliability, and motivation, Filipino engineers and architects have contributed significantly to the region’s progress according to one of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects jury and awardee Architect Christine Espinosa-Erlanda.

“Filipinos have left a lasting impression in the fields of engineering and architecture with their achievements linked to their qualities. Grounded in a culture that values resourcefulness and adaptability Filipinos are known for their success in these domains. Their talent for creating solutions and making the most of resources has earned them recognition on a global scale within the engineering and architectural industries,” said Architect Espinosa-Erlanda.

Architect Espinosa-Erlanda serves as an associate at Godwin Austen Johnson Architects, where she oversees the development of design solutions and concepts for various projects. These projects include the Retail District at Dubai Creek Harbour, the Celebration Hall in Saudi Arabia’s Diplomatic Quarter, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Alba Residences in Singapore, Hatta Mountain Lodge in Oman, and the Al Seef area in Dubai.

Nodding to this secret sauce to the success of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero also highlighted that Pinoys are the game-changers in the global shift of their industry to prioritizing sustainability.

“The role of engineers is essential in addressing basic human needs such as alleviating poverty, supplying clean water and energy, responding to natural disasters, constructing resilient infrastructure, transport system, and technology advancement through electronic information and data addressing the efficient delivery of sustainability development goals,” Dr. Alvero said.

Among Dr. Alvero’s notable achievements include involvement in mega-projects such as Downtown Burj Dubai.

Filipino architects and engineers bring specialized knowledge to conceptualize, plan, and create buildings that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing and sustainable, tailored to meet the specific needs and cultural context of the region. Their expertise is evident in their involvement in several prestigious projects around the world. Among these projects are some of the most iconic structures, such as the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, along with notable developments like the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, the Dubai Metro, and Expo 2020 Dubai.

Additionally, Filipino professionals have played essential roles in projects like the Dubai Creek Harbour Tower and the construction of the New Doha International Airport and The Pearl Qatar in Doha. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their expertise has been evident in ventures such as Trogena, Oxagon, and The LINE.

Furthermore, their involvement extends to projects like Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the Great Man-Made River Project in Libya, and the development of Sharjah Sustainable City.

Celebrating Filipino excellence

To honor their achievements, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineer and Architects Summit & Awards recognizes their excellence and hard work. From thousands of nominations, 148 awardees were selected based on pillars such as leadership, professional success, and community service.

The event, divided into two segments not only aims to celebrate Filipino architects and engineers but also fosters connections among professionals. An expert-packed summit in the morning will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and inspiring the next generation of Filipino engineers and architects.

The recognition aims to motivate others to excel and contribute to the industry’s advancement. Here are the top 140 professionals recognized as this year’s TFT Watchlist Top Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East.