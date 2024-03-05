Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

GCC Traffic Week 2024: Drivers, no phones while driving

Dubai Police reminded all drivers to drive responsibly to avoid road accidents.

According to a post they published on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police wrote: “Drive Responsibly, Protect Lives!”

“Using mobile phones while driving can pose a significant risk to your safety, as well as the safety of other motorists on the road,” the post read.

“@DubaiPoliceHQ joins the GCC Traffic Week 2024 campaign, which focuses on the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, under the theme “Driving Without a Phone,” it concluded.

Several overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai expressed their fears of getting into a car crash and losing their lives. Initiatives like the GCC Traffic Week 2024, aim to reduce road accidents and make the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a safer place.

“I have seen an accident where someone really passed [away],” said Sandra, an administrator in Dubai. “I have experienced a crash. Fortunately, nobody got hurt.”

“I had four passengers with me in a small car. There was this guy rushing to overtake and hit me on the driver’s side passenger door,” she said. After the incident, she couldn’t open the door and had to have it repaired. “But fortunately, nobody got hurt,” she added.

Sandra said that one of the biggest reasons for road accidents is reckless driving, followed by the driver’s lack of sleep, use of phones, and also lack of focus on the road.

Another OFW named RJ, who leads the sales department in Dubai, also shared his insights on the factors contributing to road accidents. “Disciplina, tapos driving beyond the speed limits, unconditioned ‘yung mind, or antok ba kumbaga. Then using phones,” he said.

 

