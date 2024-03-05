Dubai Municipality encourages book lovers to read at their beach library

Imagine reading a good book while feeling the gentle breeze on your face and listening to the ocean waves crashing nearby. This delightful experience is made possible with Dubai Municipality’s library at the beach!

The Municipality published a post on Facebook, urging all book lovers to read at their Beach Library.

The post wrote: “Pick a book from one of the libraries set up by #DubaiMunicipality on public beaches in #Dubai, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 2, and Happiness Platform in Jumeirah 3,” it said.

The Municipality also asks book lovers to share what they’re reading: “Read it by the sea and share the book title with us in the comments below.”

This initiative is in line with the National Month of Reading in March, with the government aiming to foster reading habits for residents and expatriates alike.