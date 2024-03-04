Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pope Francis recovers from bronchitis, renews call for Gaza ceasefire 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Pope Francis has recovered from his bronchitis as he appeared at the Angelus prayer in Rome on Sunday.

In a message, the Pope once again called for peace in Gaza and to end the human suffering there.

The 87-year-old Catholic leader appeared to be speaking in a clearer voice after his bout with bronchitis. He made a short visit to a hospital days before the Sunday mass and had missed the reading with his daily audience on Saturday.

“Each day I carry in my heart with pain the suffering of the populations in Palestine and Israel due to the ongoing hostilities, thousands of dead, injured, displaced,” Francis said in a report on Reuters.

Francis said the war had a tremendous impact on children.

“Do you really think you can build a better world in this way? Do you really think you will achieve peace? Enough please! Let us all say enough please! Stop!” Francis added.

This is not the first time Pope Francis dealt with bronchitis and has experienced a number of health issues in the recent months.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

