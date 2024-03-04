‘Her life was her greatest obra maestra’: Andi Eigenmann speaks up about mom’s death

Andi Eigenmann, the daughter of veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, revealed through a press conference that her mother passed away on March 2, 2024, due to a myocardial infarction also known as a heart attack.

The sudden death of the renowned actress was announced through media outlets on March 2, 2024. The cause of death was still not disclosed back then.

Andi also shared at the press conference that their family is still trying to come to terms with what happened to her mother and asked everyone for respect as they grieve her mother. She is hoping that it will put all speculations to rest.

“We just like to say that her undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, and many lives she touched,” she said.

“Her life itself was her greatest obra maestra,” she added.