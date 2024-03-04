Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Her life was her greatest obra maestra’: Andi Eigenmann speaks up about mom’s death

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal1 hour ago

Jaclyn Jose receives the 2016 Cannes Best Actress Award with daughter Andi Eigenmann at the 69th Festival de Cannes. (Photo courtesy: Gateway Gallery)

Andi Eigenmann, the daughter of veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, revealed through a press conference that her mother passed away on March 2, 2024, due to a myocardial infarction also known as a heart attack.

The sudden death of the renowned actress was announced through media outlets on March 2, 2024. The cause of death was still not disclosed back then.

Andi also shared at the press conference that their family is still trying to come to terms with what happened to her mother and asked everyone for respect as they grieve her mother. She is hoping that it will put all speculations to rest.

“We just like to say that her undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, and many lives she touched,” she said.

“Her life itself was her greatest obra maestra,” she added.

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal1 hour ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

ramadan123

UAE announced reduced working hours for Ramadan

1 hour ago
Newly constructed terminal Terminal 2 at Clark International Airport with a scheduled opening in early 2021 Clark Pampanga Luzon Philippine

Clark International Airport receives Routes Asia 2024 award

2 hours ago
Omillionaire Draw 94 Maradona Rebello

O! Millionaire Episode 94: Leap Year Luck on February 29th

3 hours ago
TFT News Jaclyn Jose artists

Celebrities mourn passing of Jaclyn Jose 

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button