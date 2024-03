Celebrities mourn passing of Jaclyn Jose 

Celebrities join in mourning the passing of veteran and award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose.

Jose passed away on March 4. She was 59.

Actress Gladys Reyes penned a heartfelt message to Jose and said that she was in shock following the actress’ death.

“Ate Jane @jaclynjose, nakakagulat naman, binigla mo kaming lahat. Ang dami nating pinagsamahan, simula 9 years old ako sa ‘Lovingly Yours, Helen’ hanggang dito sa huling movie natin na ‘Apag,’ di ka nagbago sakin. Isa itong vlog na ‘to sa di ko makakalimutan na masayang bonding natin sa set,” she wrote.

Vlogger and entertainment Ogie Diaz looked back at his last interview with Jose.

“Ms. Jane, bago natin ginawa ang interbyung ito, di ko makakalimutan ang mga kwento mo ng hinanakit sa buhay, pero hangga’t maaari ay tinatapatan mo na lang yon ng pang-unawa at pagtanggap na nangyayari talaga ang iyong mga tanong. At doon lumulutang ang iyong pagiging mapagmahal na ina. At humanga ako sa yo,” he said.

Kapuso reporter and host Sandra Aguinaldo also paid tribute to the veteran actress.

“Paalam, Ms. Jaclyn Jose. Mami-miss namin ang subtle at “no acting” acting mo. This photo was taken last year at the GMA Gala,” she said.

Born Mary Jane Guck in 1964, Jose’s career spanned over four decades, captivating Filipino audiences across film and television genres.

Jose was honored with the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her captivating portrayal in Brillante Mendoza’s “Ma’Rosa.”