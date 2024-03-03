PH-UAE diplomatic relations: PH Embassy launches 50th anniversary logo

HE Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, officially launched the golden anniversary logo of the Philippines-UAE diplomatic relations on March 1, Friday, in celebration of the significant milestone between the two nations.

On August 19, the Philippines and the UAE will commemorate the 50th year since the establishment of their diplomatic relations. With over a million Filipinos residing in the country, and our numbers still growing, the UAE has become a gateway for us to excel in different fields including business, healthcare, engineering, architecture, and creative fields, among many others, playing significant roles from leadership down to the humblest positions.

In preparation for the occasion, the Philippine Embassy revealed the anniversary logo, designed by Architect Edcel Cabalan, a recipient of the Visual Arts Award for Ani ng Dangal 2022 (Harvest of Honors) from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) based in the UAE.

“The logo depicts the national colors of both the Philippines and the UAE highlighting the PH-UAE’s infinite bilateral relations as we mark 50 years of deep rooted friendship, and the even wider and diverse areas of cooperation between our two countries in the next 50 years and more,” PH Embassy wrote in a statement.

According to Ambassador Ver, 2024 is a milestone year for both countries as there are a lot of things to celebrate. He encourages all Filipinos residing in the UAE to reflect on the historic ties between the Philippines and the UAE, and to look forward to the numerous opportunities that both countries and their people offer.

