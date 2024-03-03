Emarat launches ‘Project Landmark’ allowing petrol stations to be renamed after brands, companies

The Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, also known as Emarat, has announced a groundbreaking project in which local and international companies and brands will have the opportunity to name petrol stations located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates after themselves.

Through “Project Landmark,” companies can integrate their business models within Emarat’s service stations, elevating customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights.

These naming rights not only provide sponsorship opportunities to Emarat’s partners but also allow companies and brands to advertise their businesses. This practice has been observed in the Dubai Metro, where several stations are named after entities such as Danube, mashreq, Equiti, Sharaf DG, Emirates, and many more.

Through Project Landmark, the presence of both local and international brands is expanded, allowing companies to reach a wider customer base and deliver top-of-the-line services that meet UAE’s high standards.

“‘Project Landmark’ will empower partners to elevate their presence through long-term investment opportunities, delivering services and leveraging spaces and assets that offer them with exclusive opportunities to reach service stations’ users in an unprecedented approach. This is in addition to leveraging the strategic locations of the service stations and its facilities to provide services to their customers according to the highest standards,” Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said in a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM).