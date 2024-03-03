Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Emarat launches ‘Project Landmark’ allowing petrol stations to be renamed after brands, companies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Emarat

The Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, also known as Emarat, has announced a groundbreaking project in which local and international companies and brands will have the opportunity to name petrol stations located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates after themselves.

Through “Project Landmark,” companies can integrate their business models within Emarat’s service stations, elevating customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights.

These naming rights not only provide sponsorship opportunities to Emarat’s partners but also allow companies and brands to advertise their businesses. This practice has been observed in the Dubai Metro, where several stations are named after entities such as Danube, mashreq, Equiti, Sharaf DG, Emirates, and many more.

Through Project Landmark, the presence of both local and international brands is expanded, allowing companies to reach a wider customer base and deliver top-of-the-line services that meet UAE’s high standards.

“‘Project Landmark’ will empower partners to elevate their presence through long-term investment opportunities, delivering services and leveraging spaces and assets that offer them with exclusive opportunities to reach service stations’ users in an unprecedented approach. This is in addition to leveraging the strategic locations of the service stations and its facilities to provide services to their customers according to the highest standards,” Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said in a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T103756.344

DFA officially shifts end-of-service benefits processing to DMW

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 03T152439.135

PBBM arrives in Melbourne for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

42 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 03T124114.586

PH-UAE diplomatic relations: PH Embassy launches 50th anniversary logo

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 03T114044.555

Global Village announces new timings for Ramadan 2024

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button