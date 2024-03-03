DFA officially shifts end-of-service benefits processing to DMW

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the processing of End-of-Service Benefits (ESB) has been formally transferred to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

According to an official release dated March 1, the DFA stated that since February 4, 2024, the DMW has been handling all new ESB applications, claims, and remittances for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East.

“For OFWs in the Middle East whose employment has recently ended, or beneficiaries or next-of-kin of a deceased OFW, new applications for ESB claims must be submitted directly to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) at the Philippine Embassy or Consulate or the DMW in Manila,” DFA stated in an advisory.

Meanwhile, ESB applications previously submitted by beneficiaries or next-of-kin of deceased OFWs, whose benefits were remitted through the DFA or the Philippine Embassy or Consulate before February 4, 2024, will continue to be processed by the DFA.

The DFA also clarified that ESB claims that were already submitted to the MWO or DMW will continue to be processed by the respective offices.

“Employers of OFWs in the Middle East are advised to direct any new ESB remittances for your Filipino employees to the designated bank or bank account of the MWO at your nearest Philippine Foreign Service Post,” DFA advised.

The transfer of ESB functions to the DMW aligns with the DFA’s compliance with the Department of Migrant Workers Act of 2021 (Republic Act No. 11641) and aims to ensure seamless and efficient services for all OFWs.

For more information and assistance regarding ESB claims, OFWs and beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the MWO at their nearest Philippine Foreign Service Post.