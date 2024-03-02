Walang forever: Celebrity couple breakup confirmations in early 2024

The breakup season is apparently not over yet. Since last year, more and more celebrity couples have confirmed their split. From the iconic breakup of Kathniel (Kathryn and Daniel) to Xian Lim and Kim Chiu, the list just goes on and on. Sadly, more couples have come out to the public that they have already separated.

Here are some celebrity couples who confirmed their split in early 2024:

1. Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

Rumors about their split have been hounding the couple since early January. On February 11, 2024, the couple collectively posted a statement through Instagram confirming that they had broken off their engagement.

2. Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones

The first confirmation of their split did not come out from either Jericho or Kim. It was the godfather of the celebrity couple who confirmed that the two have been separated after almost 10 years of marriage. The couple split last 2019 and recently confirmed their split late February. Additionally, Jericho shared that he and Kim remained friends.

3. Sarah Lahbati and Richard Guttierez

Sarah Lahbati confirmed on March 1, 2024, through an interview with MJ Felipe that she and her husband Richard Guttierez are no longer together. The rumors circulating the split between the two have been very controversial and finally one of them spoke up. The two got married in 2020 and have two kids: Zion and Kai.