Her Excellency Shayma Al Awadhi of MOHRE graces the The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East

Her Excellency Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), spoke at the prestigious event of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Awards, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.

Coming from an engineering background, H.E. Al Awadhi shared how the event holds a soft spot in her heart.

“Engineers and architects play crucial roles in shaping the world we live in, from designing and constructing buildings and infrastructure to developing technologies that improve our quality of life,” H.E. Al Awadhi said in her speech.

“It gives me great joy to see some of the best talent in the field being recognized for their excellence, hard work, and unparalleled contribution to communities.”

She also touched on the topic of Filipinos living and working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing them as “an integral part of our community and our workforce.”

“Architecture, engineering, and construction are among the rapid-growing industries in the UAE, and with that being said, engineers and architects are an important engine of growth for our country,” H.E. Al Awadhi said, explaining how the UAE offers attractive working opportunities and conditions to diverse populations from over 200 nations, including the Philippines.

“Among the GCC’s more than 1.8 million Filipino residents, the majority of them live in the UAE, being home to one of the largest Filipino communities outside of the Philippines,” she said.

“The contributions of the Filipino community to our nation’s growth story throughout the past 52 years have been truly remarkable and indispensable, and it will continue to be so,” she added.

She also said that the UAE government protects the rights and well-being of all workers, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), through several initiatives, programs, and legislation, enhancing their quality of life in the country.

“Among our most notable initiatives are the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, which was launched in January 2023 and has since registered more than 7 million subscribers, where Filipino workers had one of the highest rates of registration among all nationalities,” H.E. Al Awadhi said.

After the speech, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, was joined by Philippines Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver on stage to give H.E. Al Awadhi a certificate of appreciation and a beautiful bouquet.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit & Awards 2024 was attended by over a hundred Filipino engineers and architects who have helped shape the landscape of the Middle East.