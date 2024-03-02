Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Etihad Rail has prototype passenger train linking Abu Dhabi to Dubai

A photo of Abu Dhabi

Etihad Rail welcomed Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces to experience its prototype passenger train linking Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

The train departed from Al Faya, Etihad Rail’s main operations and maintenance facility, to Al Qudra in Dubai.

The Major General Staff was accompanied by the Ministry of Defence’s delegation. Sheikh Ahmed and the delegation were also with Etihad Rail’s CEO, Shadi Malak, as well as other senior company officials.

During the trip, they discussed the achievements and progress of Etihad Rail. Since its freight operations in February 2023, the company has transported over 7.4 million tonnes of sulfur and 2.4 million tonnes of aggregates across the UAE.

The visit also involved a tour of the operations and maintenance facility, where the delegation was briefed on how the entire National Railway Network is overseen and monitored in the control center.

