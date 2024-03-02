Engineers, architects address challenge of building smart cities while preserving history, culture, nature

Smart cities have been increasing globally. However, while intelligent and environment-friendly buildings are becoming more famous, engineers and architects are finding solutions to building greener cities without compromising history, culture, and nature.

This topic has been discussed in a panel discussion entitled “Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture, and Nature” at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024.

The panel discussion was spearheaded by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

Opening the discussion, Dr. Remo explained how the United Nations General Assembly, with its Sustainable Development Goal 11, aims to protect and safeguard the world’s cultural and natural heritage when building sustainable cities.

High-standing people, such as Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Director of Godwin Austen Johnson, Kairmein Deboo-Irani, Director for Urban Planning at Arcadis, and Mansour Faried, Chief Engineer/Member of Senior Management at China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East), were invited to be the panelists of the said discussion.

These professionals discussed how Filipino engineers and architects strive to build smart cities while integrating innovative strategies to preserve nature and heritage. However, there has been a battle about whether the construction project aims to emphasize the function or the artistic side.

“Sometimes, we fall into that dilemma of differentiating between the architectural experience or the function that has shaped architecture,” said Mr. Faried.

“Whenever they start looking at the architecture scheme, it’s always destroyed by the local requirements and in the community itself, either by the material or climates or certain political aspects around that,” he added.

Mr. Faried explained that in the past, people built buildings to serve their purpose or function. For instance, in the ancient age, they did not have concrete, so they resorted to using stones, shaping the architectural culture of the past as we know it today.

“So, if we want to go to such kind of futuristic cities, we need to differentiate whether that element was introduced for a certain artistic purpose or introduced for a function,” he added.

Ms. Deboo-Irani was also leaning on the same idea. “The main aspect is the livability, not in the short term but in the long term,” she said. “The key aspect is understanding that history culture.”

“Let’s take the UAE, for example. It’s multicultural. So, the multicultural needs have equal value,” she added, saying that one must understand the culture behind the city first.

Arch. Espinosa-Erlanda seconded the motion. “When we design things that are about heritage, we make sure that we understand the history,” she said.

“So, we do invest in a lot of research and development. And that research and development need to understand the contract itself, understanding the vision of our client.”

“It’s not just a copy and paste of what it was before, but a response to the need of the end users,” she said.

The discussion concluded with the panelists agreeing that understanding a city’s heritage is a must when working on green construction projects.

Hundreds of distinguished professionals in the engineering and architectural industries attended The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.