Australian law discourages bosses from making unreasonable after-hours calls

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

Australia is set to introduce a law that discourages bosses from calling or messaging their employees for unreasonable demands outside of work hours without penalty.

Moreover, companies and employers that breach this law might face potential fines.

On Wednesday, Employment Minister Tony Burke from the ruling center-left Labor party said that a majority of senators are now showing their support for the legislation.

“The provision stops employees from working unpaid overtime through a right to disconnect from unreasonable contact out of hours,” Burke said.

“What we are simply saying is that someone who isn’t being paid 24 hours a day shouldn’t be penalized if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

The “right to disconnect” was proposed to change industrial relations laws proposed by the federal government under a parliamentary bill. It aims to help restore work-life balance and protect workers’ rights.

Other countries like Spain, France, and many more have also given similar laws, allowing employees the right to switch off their devices.

