Your dream home awaits in Sevina Park

Discover your ideal residence within a tight-knit, sustainable community developed by Arthaland.

Nestled away from the urban clamor yet conveniently linked via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway

(CALAX), this property is within reach of esteemed schools, medical facilities, and bustling

industrial estates.

Such a place is called Sevina Park, an 8.1-hectare master-planned community

in Biñan, Laguna holds the distinction of being the first and only development in Southeast

Asia to achieve Platinum certification under the LEED for Neighborhood Development and the

very first to receive the BERDE Districts 5-Star rating.

Choose from our Sevina Park Villas, each meticulously crafted by Leandro V. Locsin Partners,

offering two, three, or four bedrooms to suit your needs. These villas boast cutting-edge smart

and passive features, intelligently designed to minimize energy and water consumption, allowing

you to save up to 40% on energy and 20% on water bills.

Embrace the ease of moving into a fully furnished villa, sparing yourself the hassle of coordinating

with architects, contractors, and interior designers. Say goodbye to the stress of unexpected

expenses due to delays or modifications; with a Sevina Park Villa, you’ll clearly understand your

costs upfront. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing your investment is transparent and manageable,

with attractive payment options starting from a mere 5% down payment.

You can also choose Studio or One-Bedroom units at UNA Apartments that offer a lifestyle one

step above other developments. Each unit comes furnished with IKEA products – from the

bedroom, kitchen, living and dining area, toilet and bath, and all the way to the utility area. Tower

1 of UNA Apartments was 100% sold within 10 months, but the second tower, with the same

quality standard and new space-saving options, is ready to accept new buyers.

According to Lawrence Marcus, who has purchased two units in Una Apartments and two in

Sevina Park Villas, “As an experienced condo owner who has owned several units in the past 20

years, I can confidently say that Una Apartments is one of the best.

The two features that struck me with awe are the ceiling and the spacing of the Studio and One-Bedroom units which can accommodate any aesthetic preference and are still spacious. The balcony is also wide, providing

many options and prime location.”

Each unit boasts a generous high floor-to-ceiling height of 2.6 meters, providing an expansive sense of space and freedom. Additionally, the balconies in every unit offer residents breathtaking views of the community, which comprises 60 percent green and open spaces and enhances airflow within the unit. Moreover, operable windows further optimize ventilation and create a comfortable living environment. The floors are worth mentioning as they are made with Stone Polymer Composite (SPC), which is more durable, water and scratch-resistant, and easier to clean.

For more information, visit the model units at Sevina Park, Biñan, Laguna, or go to www.arthaland.com to know more.