Shine bright with Karat World: Stunning pieces for all occasions

Thinking of the perfect gift suitable for all occasions? Look no further than Karat World, where simple pieces of jewelry can represent the grandest meaning!

Karat World started winning the hearts of customers in 2017, offering fine jewelry at reasonable prices and in a wide range of styles. Based in Dubai, where it serves all nationalities, especially Filipinos, it has expanded its branches to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Ever since, it has continued to meet the growing demands of its customers.

Karat World’s signature collections include 18k jewelry, which is manufactured by their factories, and diamond collections, which are manufactured by them. Their pieces range from bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and many more.

With a goal to craft the perfect piece that suits the style and personality of each customer, Karat World makes sure to create jewelry for people who enjoy adorning themselves with masterpieces that reflect their values of independence, boldness, and self-love.

Rooted in principle “less is more,” Karat World takes its jewelry collection to a whole new level—by stepping back and appreciating the subtle beauty in simplicity. They believe in building relationships that last beyond the first purchase, that is why every piece is designed with the intention of making customers come back for more.

Dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience to each customer, Karat World will soon open new branches in Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand internationally—opening stores in the US and the UK.

So, for your next grand gesture, make Karat World your first choice and show your appreciation to your loved ones, one piece of jewelry at a time.

For more information, you can visit Karat World’s stores in Karama Center and Al Rigga Street, Dubai; Al Ain Mall, Al Ain; and Madinat Zayed Mall, Abu Dhabi. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website.