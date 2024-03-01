Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pura Luka Vega arrested again over controversial ‘Ama Namin’ dance

Drag artist and performer Pura Luka Vega was arrested anew over his controversial ‘Ama Namin’ performance.

On Twitter, ‘Drag Den’ director Rod Singh shared that Pura was arrested after a Quezon City court issued a warrant of arrest against Pura for three counts of the same crime.

“This stemmed from a complaint filed against them by three churches affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement,” Singh said.

The director added that the recommended bail for Pura is P360,000.

Pura also recently posted bail over the complaint filed by the Kapisanan ng mga Social Media Broadcaster ng Pilipinas in Pasay City.

Pura faced charges over violation of Article 201 (immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibition, and indecent shows) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

