Industry experts tackle how blue and green spaces aid in sustainability during TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

In a panel discussion during The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit 2024 titled “Landscape Design for a Changing Climate: Reshaping the Blueprint Incorporating Blue and Green Spaces,” industry experts explained how blue and green spaces impact sustainability.

Blue elements (watercourses, ponds, lakes, and storm drainage) and green elements (soft areas, plants, and trees), when integrated, result in urban spaces that are healthier, more resilient, and more pleasant places to live, work, and play.

The session was led by Karim Naja, Senior Design Manager – Landscape, Diamond Developers, and Jayakrishnan P.V., Regional Technical Manager, Maccaferri Middle East, and moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder, New Perspective Media Group, Publisher, The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

Opening the session, Dr. Remo explained that our world grapples with the challenges of climate change, and that the relationship between our built environment and the shifting climate becomes increasingly complex.

“In the Middle East Gulf states, characterized by hot desert climates, the urgency to manage increased energy demands and mitigate climate risks is paramount,” she emphasized.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder, New Perspective Media Group, Publisher, The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, during the TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

Dr. Remo raised an important question, “How can you merge the principles of design to address the issues of climate change?”

Mr. Naja, diving deep into the issue, underscored that there is an engineering part where an infrastructure can be developed for collecting and storing water, which can help reduce or even eliminate floods.

“If we want to talk about more landscape solutions, we can incorporate water slopes into the landscape area instead of having it be stagnant in some spaces,” he explained.

“This way, this will eliminate or it will reduce flood as much as possible and will actually be driven to areas where water is needed rather than being evaporated there,” he added.

Karim Naja, Senior Design Manager – Landscape, Diamond Developers during the TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

Meanwhile, Mr. Jayakrishnan shared that there is one thing not yet fully explored in landscape projects that can help in attaining sustainability, and that is geosynthetics. These are man-made materials used to improve soil conditions.

“Geosynthetics are innovative and sustainable products that are widely used in the infrastructure industry for many decades. Since I’m from that industry, we try to make use of platforms like this to educate the market for its potential use,” he stated.

According to Mr. Jayakrishnan, water is the most integral part of the blue space design, and that a lot of water loss happens during operation and infiltration.

“Now, this is more critical in our region because of the extremely high temperature. The operation and infiltration losses are very high, because we have sandy soil. So the idea is to minimize the water losses,” he shared.

“Now the use of geosynthetics, mostly in blue spaces, are related to the waterproofing works,” he added.

Jayakrishnan P.V., Regional Technical Manager, Maccaferri Middle East, during the TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

Concluding the discussion, Mr. Naja said that the Middle East is on the rise in developing blue and green space projects, and more integration of green and blue infrastructure will be witnessed in the following years.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured notable individuals from the engineering and architecture industry and UAE government officials held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on March 1, 2024.

