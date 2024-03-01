Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

African + Eastern invites all patrons to its new store in City Centre Deira

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

African + Eastern is proud to announce its new store in City Centre Deira, launching on March 1, 2024. Located in the parking area (P2), the shop is conveniently situated in the heart of the mall where shoppers can easily purchase their favorite beverages.

What’s more, their newly launched shop has exclusive offers available for its customers.

African + Eastern City Centre Deira’s first 200 shoppers will enjoy a free of charge, pre-selected bottle of beverage, as well as a 20% discount voucher for their next visit upon a minimum spend of AED150 on opening day.

Moreover, patrons can take advantage of a “Buy 3 Get 1 Free” deal on all beverages in addition to a 20% discount on selected items. This promotion will run in store only until March 17 and is applicable on non-promotional items.

Shoppers can enjoy these amazing offers without a hassle because African + Eastern’s shop in City Centre Deira is easily accessible for everyone above 21 years. Aside from the exciting promotions and huge discounts that make their items more affordable than ever, shoppers can get the chance to win thrilling prizes!

For every purchase, shoppers will be eligible to win several giveaways. The Mega Prize is allocated to one lucky winner who will receive a flight ticket to their selected destination, to the value of AED 2000.

Meanwhile, the second prize will be awarded to one lucky winner who will receive a bottle of premium beverage, crafted using fine and rare hand-selected ingredients to produce a luxurious drink that is perfect for special occasions and moments of celebration.

Lastly, the third prize will consist of three lucky winners who will receive a City Centre Deira gift card, to the value of AED 500.

Patrons must hurry and purchase before March 31 to automatically enter this exciting raffle draw. Winners will be contacted directly by African + Eastern, notifying them of their prizes and receiving instructions on how to claim.

To make purchases much smoother, shoppers can easily apply for an alcohol license online at licensedxb.com. The legal age for drinking alcohol in the United Arab Emirates is 21.

