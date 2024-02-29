Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces petrol prices for month of March

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) fuel price committee made an announcement regarding the petrol and diesel prices for March 2024.

Super 98 petrol will cost AED 3.03 a liter, which is higher compared to February’s AED 2.88.

Special 95 petrol also increased, costing AED 2.92 per liter in March compared to AED 2.76 last month.

The price of E-Plus 91 petrol will cost AED 2.85 per liter this March, which is higher compared to February’s AED 2.69.

Lastly, Diesel will cost AED 3.16 per liter for the month of March compared to AED 2.99 in February.

