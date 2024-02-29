SC finds Lorraine Badoy guilty of red-tagging judge

The Supreme Court has ruled that SMNI host Lorraine Badoy is guilty of indirect contempt for red-tagging a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge.

SC Associate Justice Marvic Leonen penned a 51-page decision stating that Badoy was ordered to pay a fine of P30,000.

The decision also warned against repeating the same or similar acts in the future or she would be met with a more severe punishment.

Badoy red-tagged Manila RTC Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar on social media in September 2022.

The judge previously dismissed the proscription case against the New People’s Army to declare as terrorist organization.