Quiboloy still undecided on attending congress hearings amid Marcos’ statement — lawyer

Ferdinand Topacio, the lawyer of embattled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, said the latter is still undecided on attending back-to-back congressional probes amid the statement of President Bongbong Marcos urging him to do so.

Topacio said legal options have been offered to Quiboloy and will be “considered seriously” by his client.

“Wala pa naman pong pagpapasya si Pastor Quiboloy sapagka’t kaming mga abogado po ay maaari lang kaming maglahad ng legal options,” Topacio said in an interview on Radyo 630.

“Kliyente naman namin ang magdedesisyon,” he added.

Topacio said his client will decide soon on what will be his next legal steps based on their recommendation.

“All pieces of advice are being considered seriously by Pastor Quiboloy, and we shall expect a decision shortly regarding dito sa bagay na ito,” he added.

Marcos has urged the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder to face the congressional hearings and tell his side of story on the accusations hurled against her.

Marcos made the statement before departing for his flight to Australia for the ASEAN-Australia Summit.

Marcos said the hearings will give Quiboloy a chance to say his side of the story.

”He has an opportunity in the hearings both in the House and in the Senate to say his side of the story. Kaya po sinasabi niya, hindi totoo lahat ‘yan, hindi totoo, walang nangyaring ganiyan, ‘di sabihin niya,” he added.

The chief executive said it will be more challenging for Quiboloy if he would be cited for contempt.

”That’s why my advice for him is to just face the questioning in the House and in the Senate. Marinig natin ang kaniyang side para malaman natin kung ano ba talagang nangyayari dito,” he said.

The Senate and House of Representatives both issued subpoenas against Quiboloy over allegations of sexual abuse and violations of franchise of SMNI.

Quibololoy previously admitted that he is in hiding and will only face the cases in court. Quiboloy is also among the most wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI.

Marcos also downplays claims made by Quiboloy that there is a plan to ‘eliminate him’.

”Walang may gustong mag-assassinate sa kaniya. Bakit siya i-assassinate? Why would anyone want him dead?” Marcos said.