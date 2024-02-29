Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MIAA apologizes over reported bed bugs at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has apologized to the passengers affected by so-called bed bugs bites at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3.

In a statement, MIAA said that reports on social media have reached them and they are now looking now into the matter.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said in a statement that they immediately ordered the Terminal Managers to look into the matter and provide him with a report within 24 hours stating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and their recommended corrective actions to put an end to this problem.

“Directive was also given for the conduct of comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures,” the statement said.

“The MIAA apologizes to the victims and assures them that a speedy resolution to this can be expected,” it added.

MIAA said they were able to confirm that their terminals received these complaints and “that two of those who were bitten sought and were given medical assistance by our MIAA medical teams”.

The airport management have been pulled out permanently. Disinfection schedules will also be undertaken.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 22

African + Eastern invites all patrons to its new store in City Centre Deira

4 hours ago
Cami Template 21

Masbate province recognized as “Art Capital of Bicol”

5 hours ago
Quiboloy 1

Quiboloy still undecided on attending congress hearings amid Marcos’ statement — lawyer

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 29T121953.617

SC finds Lorraine Badoy guilty of red-tagging judge

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button