MIAA apologizes over reported bed bugs at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has apologized to the passengers affected by so-called bed bugs bites at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3.

In a statement, MIAA said that reports on social media have reached them and they are now looking now into the matter.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said in a statement that they immediately ordered the Terminal Managers to look into the matter and provide him with a report within 24 hours stating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and their recommended corrective actions to put an end to this problem.

“Directive was also given for the conduct of comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures,” the statement said.

“The MIAA apologizes to the victims and assures them that a speedy resolution to this can be expected,” it added.

MIAA said they were able to confirm that their terminals received these complaints and “that two of those who were bitten sought and were given medical assistance by our MIAA medical teams”.

The airport management have been pulled out permanently. Disinfection schedules will also be undertaken.