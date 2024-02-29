Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Masbate province recognized as “Art Capital of Bicol”

Courtesy: Regional Director Herbie Aguas

Masbate province was hailed as the “Art Capital of Bicol.”

The Department of Tourism-Bicol (DOT-5) issued a proclamation, giving this title to Masbate province to further promote its diversified art sectors.

Regional Director Herbie Aguas said in an interview with the media on Thursday said Proclamation No. 001, which he signed on Tuesday, makes Obra Masbateño Arts Festival in the official calendar of the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA).

Moreover, its activities, which were enjoyed by attendees at the festival from February 27 to 29, were celebrated as the National Arts Month.

The activities included a visual arts and photography workshop, cooking demo, dance extravaganza, songwriting competition, and film and video workshop.

Aguas said: “The recognition given for Masbate province is for its efforts and enthusiasm to boost the art sectors in the Bicol Region. The Obra Masbateño Arts Festival honors the existing art sector which includes visual, literary, culinary, music, dance, photography, film, fashion design, and makeup.”

The Masbate provincial government first initiated the festival back in 2021 as the Obra Exhibit, aiming to recognize the talents and skills of local artists and their contribution to the community.

