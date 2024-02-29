How Filipino Architects and Engineers can immigrate to Canada or Australia

Are you a Filipino architect or engineer dreaming of a prosperous career abroad? Canada and Australia offer a wealth of opportunities for skilled professionals in these fields. With a booming construction industry and a growing demand for innovative infrastructure solutions, Filipino architects and engineers can look forward to rewarding careers and competitive salaries in Canada and Australia. Here are some pathways that can serve as options for moving to your dream country:

Canada

Express Entry – This pathway stands as the most sought-after route for skilled professionals, including architects and engineers. It operates on a point-based system that evaluates factors such as age, education, language proficiency, and work experience. Initiating the immigration process involves creating an Express Entry profile, which serves as the initial step toward securing permanent residency in Canada.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) – Certain provinces across Canada may have specific demands for architects, potentially facilitating the attainment of permanent residency through a PNP route. It is imperative to meticulously review the unique requirements of each province before submitting an application.

Canadian Education – Pursuing advanced studies in architecture through a post-graduate diploma or certificate program in Canada presents a dual advantage. Not only does it offer valuable education, but it also provides an opportunity to gain relevant work experience, ultimately enhancing eligibility for permanent residency. Apart from benefiting from their world-recognized certifications, studying allows Filipino professionals to become familiar with the culture and way of living in either Canada.

Australia

Skills Assessment: Architects aspiring to migrate to Australia must undergo a skills assessment conducted by the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA). This evaluation is crucial for obtaining a permanent residency visa in Australia and typically involves demonstrating proficiency through a relevant qualification in the field.

Work Experience: Eligibility for a permanent residency visa in Australia requires a minimum of three years of work experience in the nominated occupation, accompanied by a positive skills assessment. Various skilled visas are available, contingent upon meeting the criteria outlined within the points-based system.

