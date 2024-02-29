DMW, PSE to boost financial literacy of OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a program that will help boost the financial literacy of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) by teaching them how to manage their money well as well as guiding them on how to invest in the stock market.

The signing ceremony was spearheaded by DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac and PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon.

“Today PSE and the Department of Migrant Workers will formalize their agreement to be partners in establishing a financial education program for Overseas Filipino Workers,” said Monzon in his opening remarks.

“We are confident that the collaboration between our agencies will make a significant impact on the lives of countless OFWs. From those who are beginning their journey to those who are working overseas, to those who have returned home and are seeking opportunities to rebuild their lives in the Philippines, said Cacdac in his opening statement.

“We are excited to work with you on training programs, financial literacy initiatives, and education programs on investment opportunities as we collaborate to help the OFWs secure a stable financial future,” he added.

Additionally, this program aims to help educate OFWs on how to avoid fraud and scams.

On the first week of February, the DMW also partnered with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to counter cybercriminals that target overseas Filipino workers.