Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alan Peter Cayetano is top Senate absentee

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: Senate PRIB)

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has been named as the top absentee from July 2023 to February 2024 according to Senate records.

Records showed that Cayetano only attended 36 out of 54 sessions from July 24, 2023, to February 21, 2024.

The Senate Legislative Journal Service also showed that Cayetano was late 16 times during their sessions and 4 times absent due to official business abroad.

Cayetano, who became House speaker and foreign affairs secretary during the Duterte administration was also a top absentee during his senatorial stint in 2017.

Cayetano’s sister, Pia Cayetano, was also late 16 times during their sessions in the 19th Congress but was only absent once.

Sen. Nancy Binay ranked second with six absences, while Senators Francis Escudero and Juan Edgardo Angara missed plenary sessions for five times.

Senate President Migz Zubiri has perfect attendance in the 19th Congress as well as Senators Loren Legarda and Joel Villanueva.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 22

African + Eastern invites all patrons to its new store in City Centre Deira

4 hours ago
Cami Template 21

Masbate province recognized as “Art Capital of Bicol”

5 hours ago
Quiboloy 1

Quiboloy still undecided on attending congress hearings amid Marcos’ statement — lawyer

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 29T121953.617

SC finds Lorraine Badoy guilty of red-tagging judge

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button