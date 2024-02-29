Alan Peter Cayetano is top Senate absentee

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has been named as the top absentee from July 2023 to February 2024 according to Senate records.

Records showed that Cayetano only attended 36 out of 54 sessions from July 24, 2023, to February 21, 2024.

The Senate Legislative Journal Service also showed that Cayetano was late 16 times during their sessions and 4 times absent due to official business abroad.

Cayetano, who became House speaker and foreign affairs secretary during the Duterte administration was also a top absentee during his senatorial stint in 2017.

Cayetano’s sister, Pia Cayetano, was also late 16 times during their sessions in the 19th Congress but was only absent once.

Sen. Nancy Binay ranked second with six absences, while Senators Francis Escudero and Juan Edgardo Angara missed plenary sessions for five times.

Senate President Migz Zubiri has perfect attendance in the 19th Congress as well as Senators Loren Legarda and Joel Villanueva.