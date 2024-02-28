realme 12 Pro+ 5G Launches in the UAE, Bringing 3x Periscope Zoom to Mid-Range Smartphones

realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands globally, announced today the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G, consisting of realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12 Pro 5G. The series, which has already made waves in the Indian market with its remarkable success and record-breaking sales, is now set to launch in the UAE. With a focus on value-driven premium design and superior imaging capabilities, the realme 12 Pro Series redefines the standards of high-quality smartphones at a competitive price for young consumers.

“In the realm of smartphone cameras, an ultra-telephoto lens was traditionally considered a feature exclusive to high-end flagship devices. realme 12 Pro+ 5G has disrupted this notion by introducing advanced zoom capabilities to a broader audience in the UAE, marking a significant shift in the accessibility and democratization of this technology,” commented Lawrence Zhang – UAE Sales Director. “ This move signifies a new era where all users can enjoy capturing distant subjects with clarity and detail previously reserved for premium smartphone models.”

realme 12 Pro Series 5G is available across major retailers and online on the e-commerce platform Noon with prices starting at 1099 AED. Color options include Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G takes a giant leap forward with its periscope telephoto lens:

With its periscope telephoto lens, realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers unparalleled 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and a focal length equivalent to 71mm. The heart of this innovation is the OV64B Omnivision 1/2″ sensor paired with a stunning 64MP resolution, ensuring crisp, detailed images with noise control even in low light or zoomed-in shots. This superior performance firmly positions realme 12 Pro+ 5G in the mid-range segment.

It also introduces the groundbreaking Omnifocal Photography System, a singular camera setup offering five lossless zoom levels: 0.6X, 1X, 2X, 3X, and 6X. This marks the first implementation of such a versatile system in a realme device. The system’s in-sensor zoom technology ensures that image quality remains pristine, delivering clarity far surpassing that of standard digital zoom. Complementing this, realme 12 Pro+ 5G also boasts a pioneering 120X SuperZoom, offering an unprecedented ultra long-range zoom capability in its class, setting a new benchmark for photographic versatility. The SuperOIS technology is a cornerstone of this system, offering exceptional image stabilization. On top of that, realme 12 Pro+ features a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Camera that excels in various photographic scenarios. While realme 12Pro sports a 50MP main camera with a large SONY IMX882 sensor for exceptional shots that capture more light.

Cinematic Portraits in Collaboration with Oscar-Winning Cinematographer

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G revolutionizes smartphone photography with its Cinematic Bokeh Algorithm, pushing the boundaries of portrait photography.

It further enriches the photography experience with Master Camera Filters, customized by Claudio Miranda, the Oscar-winning cinematographer behind the masterpieces Life of Pi, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Design Masterpiece by International Luxury Watch Designer – Ollivier Savéo

In partnership with Ollivier Savéo, famed for collaborations with prestigious Swiss watch brands, realme 12 Pro Series 5G redefines luxury in technology. The Golden Fluted Bezel, mirrors the intricate designs of high-end timepieces, offering an exquisite play of light. The Polished Sunburst Dial emulates the dynamic luminosity of classic luxury watches. The series further distinguishes itself with the 3D Jubilee Bracelet, a design that imbues a tangible sophistication. Wrapped in premium Vegan Leather, the devices balance elegance and durability.

Immersive Display and Long-Lasting Performance

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, featuring an 8-core 64-bit setup, while the realme 12 Pro sports the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, with a similar 8-core architecture. The realme 12 Pro Series 5G provides an immersive viewing experience with its 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision OLED Display, boasting a 93% screen-to-body ratio. For long-lasting usage, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G also comes equipped with a 67W SUPERVOOC charging capability, paired with a substantial 5000mAh battery. This powerful combination ensures that users can enjoy their devices throughout the day, with rapid charging ensuring minimal downtime and maximum convenience.

*All data listed is obtained from realme internal labs, actual results may vary.