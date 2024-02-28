PH Rights Commissioner Atty. Faydah Dumarpa urges law enforcement agencies to attend World Police Summit 2024 in Dubai

Attorney Faydah M. Dumarpa, Commissioner of the Philippine Commission on Human Rights, has called on law enforcement officials and agencies to attend the World Police Summit (WPS) 2024 which will take place at the World Trade Center, Dubai, from March 5 to 7, 2024.

Atty. Dumarpa will join this year’s WPS in a Fireside Discussion titled “Discrimination and Hate Crimes: Countering the Violence of Intolerance” on March 5, 2024, from 11:20AM to 12PM at Theater C, World Trade Center.

As the first-ever Muslim woman Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines, attending the WPS is a significant move for knowledge exchange on the best practices between law enforcement agencies and the private sector.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), Atty. Dumarpa underscored how the Summit can aid in fighting organized crimes. She said, “As a platform for sharing best practices and knowledge, the World Police Summit helps law enforcement agencies from different parts of the world to cooperate, collaborate, and coordinate efforts to effectively combat and mitigate the impact of transnational organised crime. One of the sessions in the World Police Summit will underline the global best practices of security services in combating organised crime. This knowledge-sharing will help in adopting effective approaches to combat organised crimes.”

She further stressed that the international battle against hate crimes and discrimination is crucial for law enforcement as they pose great challenges and concerns, as well as present adverse effects on both victims and communities.

To attend to these issues, Atty. Dumarpa said that it is essential for law enforcement agencies to conduct specialized training programs “to ensure all personnel are well-versed in human rights and anti-discrimination principles.”

