OFW mom of slain Navotas teen to appeal homicide court decision vs. killer cops

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) mother of slain 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar will appeal the decision of the court against the six former policemen involved in the crime.

“Hanggang dulo ilalaban po talaga namin kahit buhay namin i-aano namin para lang makuha namin yung hustisya para sa anak namin,” Jemboy’s mother Rodaliza said in a GMA News interview.

“Pinangako po nila [DOJ] na tutulungan nila kami na i-apela iyong kaso para mabuksan po ulit yung kaso ng anak ko,” she added.

The family laments the court decision with only one set to remain in jail following the conviction.

“Bakit isa lang po iyong nakulong tapos iyong lima po makakalaya? Sobrang dismayado po kami sa naging desisyon sa pagkawala ng anak ko,” she added.

Jessie, Jemboy’s father, also found the decision unacceptable.

“Hindi ho katanggap-tanggap,” he said.

The Navotas Regional Trial Court Branch 286 found only Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban guilty of homicide and sentenced him to 4-6 years imprisonment.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr., Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Esquilon, Police Corporal Edmark Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangad have been found guilty for illegal discharge of firearms with a sentence of four months and one day imprisonment.

The DOJ vowed to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals.

